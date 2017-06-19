Prince William turns 35: How the royal is reshaping his role
Prince William is expected to celebrate his 35th birthday privately Wednesday with family members including his wife, Duchess Kate, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The heir to the British throne is taking on an increasingly high-profile role in his royal duties and drawing comparisons to his late mother, Princess Diana.
