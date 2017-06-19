Prince Philip in hospital and misses State Opening of Parliament
The Duke of Edinburgh has been admitted to hospital as a "precautionary measure" for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition, Buckingham Palace said. Philip was supposed to be accompanying the Queen to the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday but his place has been taken by the Prince of Wales.
