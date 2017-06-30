Prince of Wales, wife Camilla to honour soldiers who died in Afghanistan

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will start the second day of their royal tour at CFB Trenton in eastern Ontario, where the couple will meet members of the military and honour soldiers who lost their lives in Afghanistan. Prince Charles is also expected to watch a search and rescue demonstration and visit military families while the Duchess of Cornwall will meet with a regiment - the Queen's Own Riles.

