Prince Charles visits Jimmy's Farm near Ipswich to see rare breed work

The Prince of Wales is today visiting one of the best-known attractions in the Ipswich area, Jimmy's Farm at Wherstead. Jimmy and his wife Michaela took on the farm as part of their passion for rare breed pigs including the Essex Pig, Berkshire, Gloucester Old Spot, Large and Middle Whites.

