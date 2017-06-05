Pregnant mom killed when 6-year-old son accidentally runs her over with minivan
A pregnant mom died Monday after her 6-year-old son accidentally put the minivan in gear and ran her over in the parking lot of Sunnyside Beach. Paramedics and police were called to the 2500 block of Chambers Creek Road in Steilacoom about 4:15 p.m. and found the woman trapped underneath the vehicle with serious injuries.
