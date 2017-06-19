Prayers for Canada 150
With our sesquicentennial just days away, I'd like to consider some important monuments of Canadian spirituality - one of them literally carved in stone. On a marble wall inside the Peace Tower, there's a quotation from Proverbs 29:18 that says: "WHERE THERE IS NO VISION, THE PEOPLE PERISH."
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|15 hr
|Darly314
|64
|City staff to study potential for development o...
|Jun 9
|jillwade
|1
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Government accused of hoarding Canadian history...
|Jun 4
|where town archiv...
|1
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|Jun 2
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|May 28
|stolen ambulance
|8
