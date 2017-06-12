Palace tweets photos of royal fathers and sons to mark special day
Kensington Palace has marked Father's Day by tweeting pictures of the Prince of Wales with his two sons, and the Duke of Cambridge with Prince George. One photo shows Charles posing with a young William and Prince Harry with their heads and hands resting on shepherds' crooks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City staff to study potential for development o...
|Jun 9
|jillwade
|1
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Government accused of hoarding Canadian history...
|Jun 4
|where town archiv...
|1
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|Jun 2
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|May 28
|stolen ambulance
|8
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|May 24
|A Criminology Stu...
|41
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC