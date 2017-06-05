Now's your chance to own a used school bus
What could you do with a surplus school bus? Say, one of the three dozen the Strait Regional School Board is offering for sale this month? The sky is the limit - if you follow what other Nova Scotians have done with their big yellow buses, converting them into everything from food trucks to tiny houses to farm wagons. Bill Pratt, who owns several restaurants, rebuilt his 1997 International bus into a huge green gecko that travels the Halifax area, selling Mexican food to passersby.
