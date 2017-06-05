No winning ticket for $15 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw

Governor General David Johnson will be in Moncton, N.B., on Monday to present honours to 50 Canadians during a ceremony to be held at the Moncton Wesleyan Celebration Centre at 2 p.m. When it comes to maintaining a successful career and raising young children simultaneously, any parent will tell you that routine - for adult and child alike - is key. The number of supervised injection and consumption facilities - often referred to as safe-injection sites - in Canada will soon grow exponentially.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.