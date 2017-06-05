No-swimming advisory at Parlee Beach ...

No-swimming advisory at Parlee Beach as temperatures soar

One of the first summer-like weekends of the year has brought with it a no-swimming advisory from the Department of Health for Parlee Beach. The advisory comes as Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 29 C for Shediac, but with the humidex the temperature will feel more like 34. No-swimming advisories were issued both Saturday and Sunday.

