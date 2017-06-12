No changes planned for new Sears business centres in New Brunswick
In the wake of Tuesday's announcement that Sears Canada Inc. has "significant doubt" about its future, the company has confirmed that there are no changes planned for the company's recently opened call centres in Edmundston and Saint John. "There are no changes to the plans for the call centres concurrent with today's financial update," wrote Vincent Power, a spokesperson for Sears in an email to Global News.
