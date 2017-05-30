New water reservoir could put Wellington park out of commission for three years
Wellington city councillors look likely to forge ahead with a new $30 million water reservoir on Town Belt land, despite not all the funding having been secured. If it goes ahead, construction of the underground 35 million litre reservoir - which will hold 14 Olympic swimming pools worth of water - will see the playing fields at Prince of Wales park become off-limits for three years.
