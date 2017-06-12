New Brunswick Mi'kmaq ask for apology...

New Brunswick Mi'kmaq ask for apology for note asking natives not to request pain medications

A New Brunswick First Nation is seeking an apology after a doctor's office posted a note asking aboriginals not to request tranquilizers or pain medications. Social worker Maxine Ginnish, who is employed at The Rising Sun Healing Centre in Eel Ground First Nation, took a photograph of the handwritten note and distributed it on her social media.

