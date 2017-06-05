New Brunswick jobless rate dips in May with 700 new jobs
About 700 full-time jobs were added to the New Brunswick economy in May, but the provincial unemployment rate is still higher than the national rate. With the addition of 700 jobs to the New Brunswick economy in May, the provincial unemployment rate dipped to 8.4 per cent last month, Statistics Canada reported Friday.
