New Brunswick high school students' tiny home project close to completion
A tiny home designed and built from the ground up as an educational project by Grade 11 students at Caledonia Regional High School in Hillsborough, N.B., is almost complete. Skills and trades teacher Michael Robertson said Monday that the full-year project, which is a first for the province, has been in the works since September with Friday as the final day.
