New Brunswick boxer remains in induce...

New Brunswick boxer remains in induced coma after post-bout brain hemorrhage

16 hrs ago

A New Brunswick boxer remains in an induced coma a week-and-a-half after suffering a brain hemorrhage in the hours following a Fredericton bout. Adrian Diaconu, left, lands a left to the jaw of David Whittom during their light heavyweight bout in Montreal Saturday, April 4, 2009.

