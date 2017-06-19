NB Power Point Lepreau Nuclear Generating Station granted five-year operating licence

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has announced that a five-year Power Reactor Operating Licence has been granted to NB Power for the Point Lepreau Nuclear Generating Station . In June 2016, NB Power applied for a five-year PROL issued by the CNSC, Canada's independent federal nuclear regulator, in advance of the June 30, 2017 expiry of the existing PROL.

