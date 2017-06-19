N.B. filmmaker highlights 'Our Provinces' in Canada Day documentary
Instead of planning much of his trip, Blanco said he often visited major cities and simply asked the locals where they'd recommend he'd go. When Andrey Blanco visited Alberta a few years ago, he discovered that people knew little about the Maritimes - and vice versa.
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|10 hr
|Darly314
|64
|City staff to study potential for development o...
|Jun 9
|jillwade
|1
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Government accused of hoarding Canadian history...
|Jun 4
|where town archiv...
|1
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|Jun 2
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|May 28
|stolen ambulance
|8
