Mother of alleged victim asks why sex offender was put in son's special care home
Joann's Special Care Home on Queen Street in Saint John was the scene of an alleged sexual assault. A Saint John woman whose son reported being sexually assaulted in his special care home says the province "knowingly and willingly" put vulnerable people at risk when it placed a convicted sex offender in the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|May 28
|stolen ambulance
|8
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|May 24
|A Criminology Stu...
|41
|Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06)
|May 19
|Max Power
|127
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ...
|May 19
|Snotberger StNorb...
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC