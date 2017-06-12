Mortgage delinquency rates higher in ...

Mortgage delinquency rates higher in N.B. than in rest of Canada

Unemployment and other economic factors play a part in mortgage delinquency rates in cities, including Saint John, which saw the highest rate of any Canadian municipality in the fourth quarter of 2016. Mortgage delinquency rates have remained high in New Brunswick for the third year in a row, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., and several factors seem to be influencing the persistent pattern.

