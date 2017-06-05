Moncton man dies after losing control of motorcycle on corner
Police say a 36-year-old Moncton man died Wednesday after he lost control of his motorcycle on Route 106 in Boundary Creek, about 20 kilometres west of Moncton. The victim, who was alone on the motorcycle, was driving around a corner when he lost control.
