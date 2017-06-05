Mom dies when son, 6, runs her over w...

Mom dies when son, 6, runs her over with van

A pregnant woman died after her 6-year-old son accidentally ran over her with the family minivan this week. Shannon MacLeod, 35, of Tacoma, Washington, was found pinned beneath the vehicle by emergency responders in the parking lot of Sunnyside Beach Park on Monday, according to Tacoma's The Mountain News .

