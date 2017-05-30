Maritime teams vie for new stars in QMJHL draft
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft is being held at Harbour Station In Saint John on Saturday. The six Maritime teams from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League are hoping to strengthen their teams this weekend, while players as young as 15 are hoping to take the next step toward their dreams of playing in the NHL.
