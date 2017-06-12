Man charged in connection with fentan...

Man charged in connection with fentanyl at Esgenoopetitj to appear in court

An analysis by Health Canada confirmed a blue pill seized by the RCMP on the Esgenoopetitj First Nation contained fentanyl. A man charged after a pill containing fentanyl was found on Esgenoopetitj First Nation, where the drug is suspected in the overdoses of several people, including a woman who died, is expected to appear in court this morning.

