Man charged in connection with fentanyl at Esgenoopetitj pleads not guilty
An analysis conducted by Health Canada has confirmed a blue pill seized by the RCMP on the EsgenoA petitj First Nation contained fentanyl. A man charged after a pill containing fentanyl was found on EsgenoA petitj First Nation, where the drug is suspected in a woman's fatal overdose, has pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.
