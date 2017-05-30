Maliseet tradition runs strong at Tre...

Maliseet tradition runs strong at Treaty Day

11 hrs ago

First Nations communities in New Brunswick are celebrating a "Peace and Friendship Treaty" signed by their ancestors and the Lieutenant Governor on June 4, 1726 with their annual Treaty Day in Fredericton. The event provides attendees with the chance to see traditional Maliseet drumming, dancing and enjoy a feast all while paying tribute to those that came before them.

