Maine governor to seek N.B. softwood exemption in White House talks:minister

Maine's governor is expected to support New Brunswick's bid for exemption from softwood lumber tariffs at a White House meeting Wednesday, the province's trade minister says. The U.S. Department of Commerce hit Canada late Monday with an additional 6.87 per cent in preliminary average anti-dumping tariffs, leaving the industry facing average duties of about 27 per cent.

