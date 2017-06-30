Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150...

Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celebration of time immemorial: elder

19 hrs ago

A traditional longhouse has been erected near the New Brunswick legislature, with a First Nations elder saying it's not to protest Canada 150 but to educate that indigenous people were present long before Confederation. Alma Brooks of the Wolastoq Grand Council says the temporary structure on the Fredericton riverfront is a place of teaching and "a chance to celebrate time immemorial."

