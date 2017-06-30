Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celebration of time immemorial: elder
A traditional longhouse has been erected near the New Brunswick legislature, with a First Nations elder saying it's not to protest Canada 150 but to educate that indigenous people were present long before Confederation. Alma Brooks of the Wolastoq Grand Council says the temporary structure on the Fredericton riverfront is a place of teaching and "a chance to celebrate time immemorial."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds line the streets in Ontario to meet Pr...
|7 hr
|Battle_of_Gettysburg
|1
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|19 hr
|tnox
|3
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|20 hr
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|Hows those Syrians treating ya?
|Fri
|@Kelly
|2
|Prince Charles kicks off Canadian tour in Iqalu...
|Thu
|How
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jun 27
|early greetings
|67
|Entertainment journal (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|Pope
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC