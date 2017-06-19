London mosque rammer charged with 'te...

London mosque rammer charged with 'terrorism-related murder'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales and Imam Mohammed Mahmoud visit floral tributes left close to the scene of the Finsbury Mosque attack in the Finsbury Park area of north London on June 21, 2017, following a car-ramming terror attack on pedestrians. The British van driver who mowed down Muslim worshipers near a London mosque this week was charged Friday with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City staff to study potential for development o... Jun 9 jillwade 1
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... Jun 6 Mother Nature 1
News Government accused of hoarding Canadian history... Jun 4 where town archiv... 1
News Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ... Jun 2 Skinners Pond PEI 1
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 30 Conservative Kong... 13
News St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10) May 28 stolen ambulance 8
News Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08) May 24 A Criminology Stu... 41
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,980,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC