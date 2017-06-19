London mosque rammer charged with 'terrorism-related murder'
Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales and Imam Mohammed Mahmoud visit floral tributes left close to the scene of the Finsbury Mosque attack in the Finsbury Park area of north London on June 21, 2017, following a car-ramming terror attack on pedestrians. The British van driver who mowed down Muslim worshipers near a London mosque this week was charged Friday with terrorism-related murder and attempted murder, officials said.
