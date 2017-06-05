Liberal government promises extra $62...

Liberal government promises extra $62B for military over next 20 years

Members of Royal Canadian Armoured Corps School practice shooting from a Leopard II tank in Gagetown, N.B., in May 2017. The Trudeau government committed Wednesday to spend $62 billion more over the next two decades for a major expansion of the Canadian Armed Forces, aimed at ensuring it can properly defend the country in an increasingly unstable world.

