Legislate New Brunswick greenhouse gas reduction targets: auditor general
She says emissions have declined from their peak in 2005, but meeting targets set for 2030 and 2050 will require significant action both provincially and federally. Her report also shows that while NB Power has renewable energy targets, it doesn't have specific greenhouse gas reduction targets for the future.
