Kittens that survived barn flood will soon look for loving homes
Two black baby kittens that were rescued from a flood zone are recovering well and can expect to be adopted in the coming weeks at the Oromocto SPCA. Two black baby kittens are doing well after a dramatic rescue from a flooded Sheffield barn in early May, and are almost ready for adoption.
