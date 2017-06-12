KES grads bid farewell to school as they look towards the future
With an academic average of 97.4 per cent, Tristan Kimball received the Governor General's Medal and certificate as well as the Ferrabee Medal. He earned his honours pin, an Ivy Diploma prize, and the Whitehead Cup prize, which is for the boy who best displays the qualities of manhood, learning and gentleness.
