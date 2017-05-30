Kennebecasis Regional Police Force seeks new chief, again

Chief Steve Palmer, who was promoted from deputy chief in November when former chief Stephen McIntyre retired, is planning to retire himself in March 2018, after he turns 60. The Kennebecasis Regional Joint Board of Police Commissioners has already posted the position on the force's website and will be advertising in national publications in the coming weeks. The board wanted to start the process "well in advance" of Palmer's retirement, seeking both internal and external candidates from across Canada, said chairman Matt Alexander, who is also the deputy mayor of Rothesay.

