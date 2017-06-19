'Keep up the fight': Maritime forestry workers rally for fair trade for softwood
Forestry workers and supporters from across the Maritimes attended the Unifor rally in Saint John on Monday afternoon. An estimated 500 forestry workers and supporters from across the Maritimes gathered in Saint John on Monday to urge the federal government to demand a softwood lumber deal with the United States "before any more jobs are lost" due to countervailing duties and pending "anti-dumping" tariffs.
