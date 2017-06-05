Junior oil and gas players go missing...

Junior oil and gas players go missing, not seen recovering any time soon

15 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Canada's publicly traded junior oil and gas sector has shrunk to a shadow of its former self and isn't seen recovering any time soon, hit by the combination of soft energy prices, disinterested investors and higher-cost projects that favour large companies. The trend marks a significant shift for an industry in which these smaller players traditionally played an outsized role in discovering and developing new oil and gas pools, often becoming takeover targets that helped grow the reserves of their bigger rivals.

