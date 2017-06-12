'I've never seen anything like this': First Nation still reeling from 'racist' note
Chief George Ginnish of the Natoaganeg First Nation says the band council will meet with Horizon Health officials about a Miramichi doctor who posted what is being described as a racist note in his office. The note attached to the reception desk in Dr. Allister Carter's office asked "native patients" not to request tranquillizers or pain medications.
