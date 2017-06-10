What if there was a critical medical device sitting unused in an emergency department because no doctor on the shift knew how to operate it? That's the predicament in many hospitals when a point-of-care ultrasound offers patients faster and more accurate care, but not all junior emergency physicians know how to use them. Emergency physicians Bruce Way and Matt Davis check a POCUS scan as they assess the heart of patient David McLean.

