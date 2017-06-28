Iqaluit prepares for royal visit by Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall
IQALUIT, Nunavut _ The City of Iqaluit is gearing up for the arrival of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who are expected to land Thursday from the U.K. on a Canadian Forces Airbus. The couple is set to begin their royal tour in the capital of Nunavut _ the 18th visit to Canada for Prince Charles and the fourth for his wife Camilla.
