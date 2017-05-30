Human remains found in France identified as WW I soldier from New Brunswick
Human remains found in France nearly a year ago have been identified as those of a First World War soldier from St. Stephen, N.B., the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces announced on Friday. Sgt. Harold Wilfred Shaughnessy was born in St. Stephen, N.B., on Nov. 3, 1884.
