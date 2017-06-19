How should we talk about suicide? Pol...

How should we talk about suicide? Police chief's comments spark debate

A recent cluster of people dying by suicide in Nova Scotia has sparked a public conversation about the issue - and about how officials and media report on people who take their own lives. Jean-Michel Blais, chief of the Halifax Regional Police, says the long-standing idea that police and the media shouldn't report on suicides lest it provoke copycat suicides needs re-examination.

