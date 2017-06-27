History's half-man: How a top public servant was snubbed in this famous Canadian photo
The Citizen asked Randy Boswell, a longtime Ottawa journalist and Carleton University professor, to reconstruct life in the capital on the day Canada was born. The history specialist dug into archives and old newspapers, unearthing a series of long-overlooked stories that shed fresh light on Confederation's first 24 hours and some of the people whose lives were touched by the events of that landmark day 150 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Entertainment journal (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Pope
|4
|N.B Power targets Saturday for full restoration... (Dec '13)
|23 hr
|thenox
|2
|Eastern Canada Winter Storm Update (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Tnox
|2
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Mon
|TamK
|2
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Mon
|Concerned
|65
|City staff to study potential for development o...
|Jun 9
|jillwade
|1
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC