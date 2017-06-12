History in the making: Time capsule shows how kids have (and haven't) changed
Seawood School in west Saint John is unearthing some student-made history as its final year in operation wraps up. The school's principal, Matthew Bedard, recently dug up a time capsule from 1999 after hearing rumours there were multiple buried on the school's property.
