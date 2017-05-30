Gander raising funds for drowning victim's family during Street Jam
Since then, the hockey festival Street Jam, which will take place Saturday and Sunday, has been reorganized to help raise funds to support Matthew's family. Stephanie Winsor, vice-president of the Gander Minor Hockey Association, said that the community took the initiative and rallied together during this difficult time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Compass.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|17 hr
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|May 28
|stolen ambulance
|8
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|May 24
|A Criminology Stu...
|41
|Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06)
|May 19
|Max Power
|127
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ...
|May 19
|Snotberger StNorb...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC