Fredericton's Canada 150 funding largely focused on 'Indigenous reconciliation'
The federal government announced more funding for Fredericton's Canada 150 community initiatives, largely focusing on Indigenous culture and reconciliation. The funding was announced in Officers Square Saturday morning by Fredericton MP Matt DeCourcey with Fredericton North MLA Stephen Horsman and Fredericton Mayor Mike O'Brien.
