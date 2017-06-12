Fredericton dog park set to reopen af...

Fredericton dog park set to reopen after safety worry

CBC News

It might not look like much yet, but Fredericton crews are hopeful dogs large and small will be roaming around the dog park this weekend. Both city crews and dog owners are hopeful a Fredericton dog park will reopen this weekend after having to shut down because cuts on a dog's paws raised safety concerns.

