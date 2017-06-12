Forecast for food inflation lowered, but meat prices to jump in 2017: report
Meat prices are expected to jump seven to nine per cent by the end of 2017. The researchers behind Canada's annual food price report say that while they expect food inflation to be slightly lower this year than previously estimated, shoppers should expect big jumps in the price of meat.
