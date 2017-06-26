Food, fireworks and fun on tap for Canada Day in Tantramar
Sackville town crier David Fullerton declares that the festivities are officially underway in the Bill Johnstone Memorial Park at the start of last year's Canada Day festivities. Tantramar residents will have plenty of options when it comes to celebrating Canada Day this year - with lots of family-friendly fun, food and musical entertainment on tap to keep people of all ages busy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sackville Tribune-Post.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Entertainment journal (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Pope
|4
|N.B Power targets Saturday for full restoration... (Dec '13)
|17 hr
|thenox
|2
|Eastern Canada Winter Storm Update (Feb '15)
|19 hr
|Tnox
|2
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|TamK
|2
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Mon
|Concerned
|65
|City staff to study potential for development o...
|Jun 9
|jillwade
|1
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC