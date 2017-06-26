Food, fireworks and fun on tap for Ca...

Food, fireworks and fun on tap for Canada Day in Tantramar

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Sackville Tribune-Post

Sackville town crier David Fullerton declares that the festivities are officially underway in the Bill Johnstone Memorial Park at the start of last year's Canada Day festivities. Tantramar residents will have plenty of options when it comes to celebrating Canada Day this year - with lots of family-friendly fun, food and musical entertainment on tap to keep people of all ages busy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sackville Tribune-Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Entertainment journal (Nov '10) 12 hr Pope 4
News N.B Power targets Saturday for full restoration... (Dec '13) 17 hr thenox 2
News Eastern Canada Winter Storm Update (Feb '15) 19 hr Tnox 2
News New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16) 19 hr TamK 2
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Mon Concerned 65
News City staff to study potential for development o... Jun 9 jillwade 1
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... Jun 6 Mother Nature 1
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,028 • Total comments across all topics: 282,059,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC