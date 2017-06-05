Fire starts near Welsford just after provincewide ban on burning
The fire broke out in the forest at the edge of the village, a half-hour's drive north of Saint John. Firefighters on scene told CBC News that they don't know what sparked the flames, which were quickly brought under control by the Welsford Fire Department and officials from Energy and Resources Development.
