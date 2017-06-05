Female cyclist in coma after park collision
A female cyclist who was not wearing a helmet is in a coma after colliding with a male biker at Science Park Road in Ma Liu Shui.The woman surnamed Yip, 32, was in the intensive care unit of Prince of Wales Hospital last night.The male biker surnamed Yap - a 27-year-old cycling enthusiast who was wearing the proper protective gear - suffered injuries to his hand and shoulder.Yip was riding with h... A female cyclist who was not wearing a helmet is in a coma after colliding with a male biker at Science Park Road in Ma Liu Shui. The male biker surnamed Yap - a 27-year-old cycling enthusiast who was wearing the proper protective gear - suffered injuries to his hand and shoulder.
